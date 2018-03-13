Me and @HideoItami are gonna crash the #LuchaHouseParty .

How about tonight on #205Live ?

Hey guys WE better than LUCHA. pic.twitter.com/n92za3EyzH — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) March 13, 2018

Well, Kevin, I wouldn't want to be anywhere near your fat, whiny ass either. — Aaron Hall (@GoodThings2Life) March 13, 2018

What can I say, man? We can’t all be like you and look like greek Gods!https://t.co/k8C2M2RFdl pic.twitter.com/z82RFic3TB — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 13, 2018

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

- Below is video of new WWE United States Champion Randy Orton talking to Sam Roberts and Renee Young on Talking Smack after his win over Bobby Roode at WWE Fastlane on Sunday. Orton admits Jinder Mahal gets under his skin a bit but says Bobby Roode hasn't been here long enough to have that same opportunity. Orton says if Roode does start getting under his skin, he will find his name on the same list as Jinder. Orton gives props to Roode and says he has the upmost respect for him. Regarding WrestleMania 34, Orton acknowledges that there is a lot of sign pointing going on and says it's always nice going into WrestleMania with a title around your waist. Orton says he's shouldering the weight of having this title and he wants to represent it the best he can, and that's what he plans on doing.- WWE stock was down 1.24% today, closing at $37.36 per share. Today's high was $38.08 and the low was $37.26.- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Cedric Alexander vs. Roderick Strong with the winner going to WrestleMania 34 for the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. No other matches have been announced but it looks like the new team of Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa will be back in action tonight as Tozawa tweeted the following:- As noted, Kevin Owens took to Twitter last night and knocked SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon for being at RAW instead of working the blue brand live event in Dayton, OH. A fan responded with a jab at Owens' weight, which led to another instance of Owens using a profile photo against a user. You can see the exchange below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here