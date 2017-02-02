LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Randy Orton and XFL on ESPN Tonight, New Music from R-Truth, WWE Power Rankings
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 12:36:13 PM
- Below are the latest WWE Power Rankings, which are now issued quarterly. Bray Wyatt comes in at #10 while Randy Orton takes the #1 spot:



- This week's ESPN SportsCenter "Off The Top Rope" segment was moved to tonight due to basketball. As noted, Jonathan Coachman's guest will be Randy Orton. ESPN will also air their "30 For 30" special on Vince McMahon's XFL tonight at 9pm EST.

- R-Truth has a new "Back Against The Wall" single coming out with rapper Laroo RTK on February 24th. Below is a snippet of the song:




