Randy Orton Wins the 30-Man WWE Royal Rumble Main Event, Full List of Entrants
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2017 - 10:56:36 PM
Randy Orton is going to WrestleMania 33 as he became the 7th WWE Superstar to win the 30-man Royal Rumble main event at tonight's pay-per-view from The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Below are post-match shots of Orton along with the full list of Rumble entrants:










1. Big Cass
2. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho
3. Kalisto
4. Mojo Rawley
5. Jack Gallagher
6. Mark Henry
7. Braun Strowman
8. Sami Zayn
9. Big Show
10. Tye Dillinger
11. James Ellsworth
12. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
13. Baron Corbin
14. Kofi Kingston
15. The Miz
16. Sheamus
17. Big E
18. Rusev
19. Cesaro
20. Xavier Woods
21. Bray Wyatt
22. Apollo Crews
23. Randy Orton
24. Dolph Ziggler
25. Luke Harper
26. Brock Lesnar
27. Enzo Amore
28. Bill Goldberg
29. The Undertaker
30. Roman Reigns

