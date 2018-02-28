LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Randy Orton Wins a Squash, WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Update, Ruby Riott
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 11:32:21 AM
- This week's WWE SmackDown saw #1 contender Ruby Riott defeat Naomi. In the Fallout video below, Dasha Fuentes talks to Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Ruby says SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has had this perfect little world her entire life but she's been carrying around the title for far too long and Ruby is here to make that perfect world crumble to pieces. Ruby says she's also here to take that title from Flair and bring it to The Riott Squad.



- The dark main event after Tuesday's WWE 205 Live in Los Angeles saw Randy Orton squash Jinder Mahal in under 1 minute.

- The second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament kicked off on this week's WWE 205 Live as Roderick Strong defeated Kalisto and Cedric Alexander defeated TJP to advance. Cedric will now face Strong in the semi-finals. The second round will wrap next Tuesday night with Mark Andrews vs. Drew Gulak and Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali. The winners of those matches will then face in the semi-finals. The winners of the two semi-final matches will then face off at WrestleMania 34 for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick took to Twitter after Tuesday's show and wrote the following on the matches:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • WWE Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania 34 To Be a Fatal 5 Way?

  • How Was This Week's WWE SmackDown Viewership with John Cena's Return?

  • Backstage Notes on Rey Mysterio's Negotiations for a WWE Return and WrestleMania 34 Match

  • Jeff Hardy Returning for WrestleMania 34?, Speculation on His WWE Future

  • Curt Hawkins and Goldust on Their WWE ME Match, Fans on Fastlane Main Event, SmackDown Top 10

  • Big Rumor on The Undertaker's WrestleMania Status, More on Rey Mysterio Returning

  • AJ Styles Reacts to Loss (Video), Lilly Singh Introduces Jinder Mahal, Norman Smiley

  • Randy Orton Wins a Squash, WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Update, Ruby Riott

  • The Miz - Asuka Video, Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Kevin Owens on SmackDown

  • SmackDown Crowd Attendance Note, Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, The Miz Video



    		•