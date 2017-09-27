LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Randy Orton WWE Story Time Video, Eight-Man Dark Match Before SmackDown, More
By Marc Middleton
Sep 27, 2017 - 7:10:39 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE RAW:



- Below is round 2 in the Best of 3 "UpUpDownDown" gaming series between SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and Mikaze. As noted, the loser will have to drink a glass of sour lemon juice.



- The dark match before this week's WWE SmackDown in Glendale, AZ saw Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable defeat The Ascension and The Colons.

- Below is new WWE Story Time video with Randy Orton telling a "tacky" story from his WWE Backlash 2004 Hardcore Match against WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Bad Attendance at WWE SmackDown (Photos), Enzo Amore 205 Live Storyline Note, More

  • RAW Tag Team Challenges WWE Legends to a Match, Promo for Monday's RAW, Hell In a Cell

  • WWE RAW Viewership with the Fallout from No Mercy and Enzo Amore

  • Randy Orton WWE Story Time Video, Eight-Man Dark Match Before SmackDown, More

  • Matt Hardy on Upcoming Singles Run, Asuka TLC Teaser, Adam Cole vs. Eric Young Promo

  • Luke Gallows Tells Tough Enough Story (Video), WWE Network Notes, Dash Wilder vs. Rhyno

  • WWE Team Thanks Mick Foley, No Mercy Social Ratings, WWE NXT Stars Do The Kliq Pose

  • Photos from Booker T's Harvey Benefit Show, The New Day Goes Sneaker Shopping (Video)

  • Photos from Donovan Dijak's WWE NXT Debut, Mickie James on Asuka, WWE Top 10

  • Second Cell Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell, More Matches Added to the Card



    		•