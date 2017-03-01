LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Randy Orton Tweets Bray Wyatt, WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Chad Gable Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 1:05:52 AM
- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Chad Gable backstage at last night's show in St. Paul, Minnesota, talking about his return to Minnesota with the company. Gable talks about wrestling success he had in high school in the same arena and says it's special being back. Regarding The Usos, Gable says they have had a change in attitude lately and American Alpha likes to take credit for that. Gable says maybe they lit a fire under The Usos. He doesn't like the way they're talking but they will address The Usos on Talking Smack later.



- Speaking of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, they teamed with Heath Slater and Rhyno to defeat Tyler Breeze, Fandango and The Ascension in the dark match before this week's SmackDown.

- As noted, Randy Orton turned on WWE Champion Bray Wyatt during the closing segment of last night's WWE SmackDown. We have videos from that segment and an update on the WWE Title going into WrestleMania 33 on the front page. Orton tweeted the following to Wyatt after SmackDown went off the air:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Matches on Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Xavier Woods YouTube Milestone, Birthdays

  • Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles Slo-Mo, New Secret Admirer for Alicia Fox (Video), Fans on the #1 Contender

  • Becky Lynch Talks 2 of 3 Falls Match Win (Video), Fans on 205 Live, Carmella & James Ellsworth

  • Post-SmackDown Update on the WWE Title and WrestleMania 33, AJ Styles, Fans on SmackDown

  • New Teaser Video from Erick Rowan, The Honky Tonk Man Goes Out, WWE Stock Down

  • Randy Orton Tweets Bray Wyatt, WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Chad Gable Video

  • New #1 Contender to the WWE Title, Randy Orton Turns on Bray Wyatt (Videos)

  • John Cena and Nikki Bella Teaming Up on Next Week's WWE SmackDown (Video)

  • How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before Fastlane?

  • New WWE Book of Rules Out Today, WWE Hall of Fame Network Collection, RAW Top 10




    		•