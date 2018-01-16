|
|
|
|
- Below is new backstage video of Randy Orton hyping the 30-man Royal Rumble match set to take place later this month in Philadelphia. Orton says some prefer the calm before the storm or the silence but he's not one of those people as he likes the storm and prefers to be surrounded by chaos as that's where he does his best work. Orton talks about the chaos of the Royal Rumble match and says he will silence the storm to win the Rumble for the third time and go on to main event WrestleMania 34. Orton ends the promo by saying home is chaos and chaos is his home.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Randy Orton Talks Royal Rumble (Video), Kurt Angle & Daniel Bryan Debate MMC Match, WWE Network
By Marc Middleton
Jan 16, 2018 - 7:40:34 PM
- WWE Network has updated their Shorts Collection and their Match of the Year 2017 Collection.
- Below is new video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan debating the first match in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya vs. Finn Balor & Sasha Banks. The match will take place tonight at 10pm EST on Facebook Watch.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
RAW Team Advances In WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, Next Week's Match, Viewership Note (Videos)
New WWE United States Champion Crowned Tonight (Photos, Videos)
Another WWE Hall of Famer Announced for RAW 25 Special Next Week (Video)
Randy Orton Talks Royal Rumble (Video), Kurt Angle & Daniel Bryan Debate MMC Match, WWE Network
WWE Comments on Jey Uso's DUI Arrest
Bobby Roode Hypes Tournament Match, Candice LeRae's Final Indie Date, Sasha Banks & Finn Balor
Updates on the Vince McMahon Movie, WWE MMC Teams Talk Charities (Video), Luke Harper Games
Johnny Gargano on WWE Signing His Wife, Shinsuke Nakamura Hypes The Rumble (Video), WWE Stock
WWE Looks at New Signings (Video), Ric Flair Announces Daughter's Engagement, The Rock - Under Armour
WWE SmackDown Superstar Arrested for DUI (Photos)