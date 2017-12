Randy Orton Said To Be Really Happy with His Status, Jinder Mahal Trains, Luke Gallows

Painted Gypsy Tattoo 1140 Nortec Drive Conyers, GA (404) 512-4606...Holiday specials all month long! Drop by today! pic.twitter.com/Z1RXPEYVvU — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) December 13, 2017

#GoodBrothersDojo is the place to make ur professional wrestling dreams come true! Half off dwn payments in December pic.twitter.com/5nsolpsf91 — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) December 13, 2017

All of your holiday screen printing needs under one roof! The best quality AND best prices around! #GoodBrothersInk pic.twitter.com/0Kb2UFAJGD — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) December 13, 2017

- Athlean-X posted this workout video with Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers, apparently the first in a series with The Modern Day Maharaja.- We noted before that Randy Orton will be working a lighter schedule for WWE in 2018, at least during the first part of the year, as he is advertised for just a handful of events in January but no shows between February 6th and April 9th. He is expected to be at WrestleMania 34 on April 8th but he is not advertised for the annual WrestleMania Revenge tour of Europe in May. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that people close to Orton note that he is really happy with his life right now because WWE gives him a lot of time off, compared to other Superstars, but he's still kept near the top of the card and is still making several million dollars per year.- Luke Gallows is busy these days running three different businesses while he's not wrestling for WWE - Good Brothers Ink screen printing company, Good Brothers Dojo wrestling school and the Painted Gypsy tattoo parlor. You can support your local Good Brother as Gallows recently tweeted these advertisements for his empire: