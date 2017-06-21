LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Randy Orton Co-Starring In New Movie with Seth Green
By Marc Middleton
Jun 21, 2017 - 11:27:35 PM
Deadline reports that Randy Orton will co-star in "Changeland" with Seth Green and Breckin Meyer. This is the first feature film that Green, a former RAW guest star, is writing and directing.

The movie focuses on "Green’s always hesitant character undergoing a personal crisis as he meets up in Thailand with his self-assured best friend, played by Meyer. Others in the movie include Clare Grant, Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Rose Williams and Kedar Williams-Stirling. Deadline notes that Orton has a co-starring role.

No word yet on when the movie will be released but production began this week in Thailand.

