LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
ROH Star Causes WWE Speculation, Jack Swagger Teases Announcement, WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Cesaro
By Marc Middleton
Jan 5, 2018 - 5:39:32 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Cesaro giving a plug to his WWE Photo Shoot episode:



- A #1 contenders match to determine the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" opponents for NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish will take place on the January 17th NXT episode. It will be The Street Profits vs. The Authors of Pain with the winners going on to Takeover.

- Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger says he has a big announcement coming on Monday. He tweeted:




- Ring of Honor star Silas Young, who currently holds the ROH TV Title, tweeted the following last night and caused a lot of speculation on a potential run with WWE. He wrote:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • James Ellsworth on How He Wants To Be Remembered, Rumor on Idea Vince McMahon Had, WWE Run

  • WWE Stars Appearing on Game Show, Nia Jax on Apollo Crews' Baggage, WWE Network - RAW 25

  • WWE NXT Photos from Center Stage, Heath Slater Stuck In Airplane Bathroom (Video), WWE Stock

  • Zack Ryder Gets Fired Up Over Tournament Match (Video), Naomi - Jimmy Uso Video, Women's Rumble

  • WWE NXT Superstars Return from Injuries, Who To Watch In 2018 (Video), Jerry Lawler

  • WWE 2K18 Patches Released, WWE Superstar to Campaign for Kane, Nia Jax - The Bella Twins

  • ROH Star Causes WWE Speculation, Jack Swagger Teases Announcement, WWE NXT Tag Team Titles, Cesaro

  • Terri Runnels on Dana Brooke, Shayna Baszler's First TV Opponent, Rockstar Spud, RAW Mash-Up

  • Baron Corbin Responds to Insult on Twitter, Fans on the Men's Royal Rumble, WWE DVD Trailer

  • Lana - Rusev Video, Fans on AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Chad Gable



    		•