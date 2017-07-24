LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
RAW Women's Title Match Confirmed for WWE SummerSlam
By Marc Middleton
Jul 24, 2017 - 10:21:14 PM
Bayley defeated Sasha Banks to become the new #1 contender to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss on tonight's RAW. Bayley vs. Bliss has been confirmed for next month's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for the August 20th SummerSlam event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

