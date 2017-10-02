LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
RAW Women's Title Match Announced for WWE TLC
By Marc Middleton
Oct 2, 2017 - 9:33:37 PM
Mickie James vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been announced for the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle made the match after Mickie defeated Nia Jax by disqualification on tonight's RAW due to interference from Bliss.

No other matches have been announced for TLC but we know that Asuka will be making her main roster debut for the RAW brand that night.

TLC takes place on October 22nd from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. No word yet on a stipulation for Mickie vs. Bliss or other matches but we will keep you updated.




