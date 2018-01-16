|
Tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge premiere aired on Facebook Watch and saw the team of Finn Balor & Sasha Banks defeat Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya.
RAW Team Advances In WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, Next Week's Match, Viewership Note (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 16, 2018 - 10:46:00 PM
Renee Young and Byron Saxton hosted tonight's show while commentary was done by Corey Graves, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.
Balor & Banks will go on to face the winner of The Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella in Week 7. Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella will take place next Tuesday night in Washington, DC. There are 11 more twenty-minute episodes left to air in the series.
The Facebook Watch platform indicated that there were close to 150,000 viewers watching tonight's show at one point. The view counter on the Facebook website shows 592,000 total views as of 10:40pm EST.
Below are a few clips from tonight's premiere:
