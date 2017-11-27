|
Seth Rollins announced on tonight's WWE RAW that he and Dean Ambrose are invoking their rematch clause for a title shot from RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Rollins & Ambrose vs. Cesaro & Sheamus will take place on next week's RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
|
Posted in:
WWE
RAW Tag Team Title Match Announced for Next Week, Superstars Miss This Week's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 8:56:04 PM
Tonight's RAW saw Rollins defeat Cesaro in singles action. Ambrose was absent as he's on his honeymoon in Hawaii with Renee Young, who will likely be missing this week's SmackDown as well. Sheamus was also absent tonight as he's on his "annual sabbatical" back in Ireland. Both will be back next week.
