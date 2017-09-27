|
- Below is a promo for Monday's WWE RAW featuring Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with the title on the line plus Braun Strowman vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins:
Posted in:
WWE
RAW Tag Team Challenges WWE Legends to a Match, Promo for Monday's RAW, Hell In a Cell
By Marc Middleton
Sep 27, 2017 - 7:20:07 AM
- The official theme song for WWE's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view is "Breakin' Outta Hell" by Airbourne.
- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have issued a challenge to WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express for the Saturday, November 25th Starrcade live event from Greensboro, North Carolina. WWE's announcement on the special SmackDown live event did note that Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton would be in attendance. Below are tweets from Anderson and Gallows on the challenge:
