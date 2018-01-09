Posted in: WWE RAW Superstar Lands Transformers Voice Role, Mystery Woman at the Royal Rumble, Tonight's SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 11:34:35 AM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video:
- Last night's WWE RAW saw General Manager Kurt Angle on the phone with a mystery woman to discuss her upcoming return to the ring for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match later this month. Angle noted that the mystery woman hasn't wrestled in years but he felt like a talent of her caliber would be perfect for the match. No word yet on who could be returning but it's believed several former female Superstars will be brought back as surprise entrants.
- Samoa Joe will be voicing the Predaking character in a new Transformers "Power of the Primes" animated series that is scheduled to launch during the second quarter of this year. Joe joins Ron Perlman and Mark Hamill on the cast. As noted earlier, Joe apparently suffered an injury on last night's RAW but WWE has not announced additional details as of this writing. Joe tweeted the following on the new Transformers gig: