RAW Superstar In Upcoming WWE Studios Movie, R-Truth vs. Goldust Update (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 12:02:54 AM
- Former Golden Truth partners Goldust and R-Truth were set to finally have a match on this week's WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles but Goldust attacked Truth before the bell and beat him up. As seen in the video below, Goldust wore his retro suit and had his own cameraman.



- Actor Josh Duhamel of Transformers did commentary on last night's RAW from LA as The Hardys and Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, as seen below. Duhamel announced that his directorial debut will come with a movie called The Buddy Games, which hits theaters in 2018. WWE Studios will be releasing the movie and Sheamus has a role. The movie starts filming this August.







