RAW Superstar In Upcoming WWE Studios Movie, R-Truth vs. Goldust Update (Video)

. @transformers star @joshduhamel joins commentary to get a closer look at his "The Buddy Games" co-star #RAW #TagTeamChampion @WWESheamus ! pic.twitter.com/xIdqujbu3m

Joining the announce table for this #6ManTag match on #RAW is none other than @joshduhamel! pic.twitter.com/f0MCHvcwAL