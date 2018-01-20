LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
RAW Superstar Appearing on MTV TRL, WWE Q&As on Facebook, Sheamus Trains (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 20, 2018 - 7:10:30 PM
- Below is the latest video from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts channel on YouTube, featuring leg day at Hard Nocks South in Tampa with coach Rob MacIntyre:



- Sasha Banks will be appearing on MTV's TRL this Monday, likely to promote the RAW 25th Anniversary show. WWE posted the following teaser for the appearance:

Sasha Banks to appear on MTV's "TRL" this Tuesday

Are you requesting more of The Boss? Well, if your answer was "totally," then you are in luck!

Sasha Banks will be appearing on MTV's legendary show "TRL" this Tuesday. What will The Boss have to say? Find out when she appears on the live show that airs from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, only on MTV.


- Hardees & Carl's Jr. will be sponsoring WWE Facebook chats with Matt Hardy and Sheamus over the next few days. Matt will chat with fans at 4pm EST on Sunday while the Sheamus chat will begin at 11am EST on Monday, as seen below:








