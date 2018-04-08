|
|
|
|
- Below is another WrestleMania 34 Diary video for 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, featuring video from a "Table For 3" filming with Elias and "Road Dogg" BG James:
|
Posted in:
WWE
RAW Star Performs with Jeff Jarrett (Video), Tale of the Tape for WrestleMania Main Event, Saints
By Marc Middleton
Apr 8, 2018 - 12:23:36 PM
- WWE posted this video of Vic Joseph visiting the New Orleans Saints training facility to get WrestleMania 34 predictions from some of the Saints players:
- Below is a "Tale of the Tape" graphic for tonight's WrestleMania 34 main event with Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More
|
|
Dana White Attending WrestleMania 34 (Photo), Several WWE Superstars Arrive and Speak on Tonight (Videos)
WWE Stars Hype Tonight's Matches, WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Pre-show Video, Daniel Bryan
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WRESTLEMANIA 34 EVENT 4/8/18
James Storm - WWE Note, Asuka Diary Videos, More from the WrestleMania Set Reveal
Shinsuke Nakamura Entrance News for Tonight, Seth Rollins Interview, 'Mania Artwork
Bruce Prichard Talks New WWE Gig (Video), Johnny Gargano Responds to Daniel Bryan, Asuka
Wrestler Reportedly Assaults WWE Legend In NOLA, Daniel Bryan Diary Videos, Styles - Nakamura
RAW Star Performs with Jeff Jarrett (Video), Tale of the Tape for WrestleMania Main Event, Saints
Shayna Baszler - Ronda Rousey Video, Ricochet Reacts (Video), More on Takeover Bands
Adam Cole on The Undisputed Era's Big Takeover Night, EC3 Talks Ladder Match, Johnny Gargano