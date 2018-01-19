LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
RAW Ruthless Aggression Mash-Up, Drew McIntyre Note, Next Week's Total Divas
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2018 - 2:51:17 PM
- Below is a new mash-up of the RAW Ruthless Aggression intro with modern day Superstars:



- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"Let's Get Naked!: Brie and Bryan make a cross country move that ends up as a major disaster; Jon takes Trinity on a romantic weekend trip; Rusev tries to give his wife, Lana, a taste of her own medicine after she strutted in a bikini in Bulgaria."

- Drew McIntyre was back at the WWE Performance Center this week as he works towards his return to the ring. The former WWE NXT Champion has been out of action since late November with a torn bicep injury. He tweeted:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Stars Plug 205 Live Shows, WWE Hall of Fame Tickets, The Miz & Alicia Fox USO Tour Video

  • Lana on Backstage Heat Rumors, Women's Royal Rumble, Rusev & Total Divas, More

  • Cody Rhodes on The Bella Twins & Natalya, Cesaro & Sasha Banks Game (Video), WWE Stock

  • Darren Young Breaks Twitter Silence, Fans on WWE Royal Rumble Matches, Mixed Match Challenge

  • Corey Graves Welcomes New WWE Talent, Natalya Talks Favorite RAW Moments, Big Cass & Carmella

  • RAW Ruthless Aggression Mash-Up, Drew McIntyre Note, Next Week's Total Divas

  • Jason Jordan Status Update, Matt Hardy on MVP Appearing at RAW 25, The Bella Twins

  • WWE Working on New Macho Man DVD, Vince McMahon on Pat Patterson, Daniel Bryan Video

  • WWE Trademarks, Video from Candice LeRae's Indie Farewell, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon - Fallon

  • WWE NXT Team Welcomes War Machine, Samoa Joe on Meeting HHH Before Signing, Unbelievable RAW Endings



    		•