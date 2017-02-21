LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
RAW Main Event In Slow Motion, WWE on The New Day - WrestleMania, Celebs at RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 2:22:07 PM
- Below is slow motion footage of this week's WWE RAW main event, which saw Braun Strowman defeat Big Show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles:



- As noted, The New Day announced on Monday's TMZ Live that they will be hosting WrestleMania 33 in Orlando this April. Below is WWE's official announcement on the gig:

The New Day to host WrestleMania

The Power of Positivity will shine on the biggest night in sports-entertainment.

As first reported by TMZ, The New Day will be the official hosts of WrestleMania 33. The popular triumvirate dropped by the set of "TMZ Live" to discuss the big announcement.

What surprises will Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have up their sleeves to make sure that this WrestleMania is the furthest thing from booty? The WWE Universe still remembers The New Day’s larger-than-life entrance at last year’s WrestleMania, when they arrived for action in a giant box of Booty-O’s. Can they top that unforgettable moment on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

Find out at WrestleMania on Sunday, April 2, live on the award-winning WWE Network.


- We noted before that celebrities attending this week's RAW in LA included TV star Sherri Shepherd, actor Mario Lopez and actor Skylar Astin. Former NBA player Tracy Murray was also hanging out backstage. As seen below in the photo with "Road Dogg" Brian James, singer Scott Hoying of Pentatonix was also at ringside and backstage for the show. You can also see another video of Astin, who talks to Mike Rome about his favorite WWE Superstars and WrestleMania 33:



So @scotthoying from @ptxofficial stopped by Raw and my daughter @hanna.breann is as excited as I am! #OUDK

A post shared by Brian James (@wweroaddogg) on




