LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
RAW Brawl In Slow Motion, Fans on New Total Divas Cast Members, Bobby Roode, Aliyah
By Marc Middleton
Jul 27, 2017 - 1:30:40 PM
- Below is slow motion footage of the brawl between Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns on this week's RAW. As noted, these three will compete in a Triple Threat on next Monday's RAW before their Fatal 4 Way match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans which new Total Divas cast member they're most excited to learn more about in season 7 - Carmella, Nia Jax or RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. As of this writing, 61% voted for Bliss while 20% voted for Nia and 19% for Carmella.

- Below are new promos from WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Aliyah to promote the September NXT live events in New York and Canada:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Braun Strowman Reportedly Apologizes to Karen Jarrett After Scene at Bar In Nashville

  • WWE PC Crew Sings to Triple H (Video), Fans on The Revival, RAW Slow Motion Video

  • Kurt Angle First Look Promo, Drew McIntyre on Bobby Roode, WWE Immortals Update

  • Triple H's Birthday, Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe This Weekend, Jeff Hardy's Ink

  • Main Roster Superstars Going to WWE NXT?, News on a Possible Superstar Shakeup

  • RAW Brawl In Slow Motion, Fans on New Total Divas Cast Members, Bobby Roode, Aliyah

  • Promo for WWE NXT Tag Team Debuting, Update on Thea Trinidad's Name, Johnny Gargano

  • Hideo Itami on Attacking Kassius Ohno, Former TNA KO Debuts on NXT, Next Week's NXT

  • Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count After Today's Earnings Report

  • Details on the WWE 2K18 Collector's Edition with John Cena




    		•