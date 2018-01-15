LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
RAW 25 Special to Air on USA Network, Carmella & The New Day Video, Top Extreme RAW Moments
By Marc Middleton
Jan 15, 2018 - 10:50:50 AM
- Below is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most extreme moments in RAW history:



- USA Network will air a one-hour special on 25 years of WWE RAW this Tuesday night at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"RAW 25: Celebrating 25 Years Of Raw - Raw's greatest 25 moments from the first 25 years of the WWE franchise. Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, Mr. McMahon, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H, Mark Henry and Lita."

- Carmella and Big E are looking forward to handing Asuka her first loss in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Carmella joined The New Day for this new video to taunt Asuka and her partner The Miz:




