Posted in: WWE
R-Truth Music Video, Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Promo, The Hardys - WrestleMania Sunday
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 11:48:41 PM
- Below is the new music video for R-Truth's "Back Against The Wall" single with rapper Laroo:



- With The Hardys officially departing TNA this week, there's obvious speculation on the brothers making their return to WWE at WrestleMania 33. We do know WWE has been interested in bringing them back but there's been no word on any WrestleMania plans in the works. They are currently scheduled to host a "Broken Tailgate" party on WrestleMania Sunday from 10am until 6pm EST outside of Saddle Up in Orlando, which is just about 2 miles away from Camping World Stadium where WrestleMania will be hosted. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Reby Sky, Maxel and Señor Benjamin will be meeting fans and signing autographs that afternoon. Full details on that event are at this link.

- Below is a promo for Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

