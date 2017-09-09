|
- Below is more video from the recent WWE NXT Combine featuring Bianca Belair, Otis Dozovic, Ember Moon, Tino Sabbatelli and others in action at the WWE Performance Center:
|
WWE
R-Truth Back In the Studio (Video), More WWE NXT Combine Video, WWE Stock Down
By Marc Middleton
Sep 9, 2017 - 2:54:58 AM
- WWE stock was down 1.91% on Friday, closing at $21.61 per share. The high was $21.97 and the low was $21.56.
- R-Truth continues to work on his next hip-hop EP. He tweeted the following video from the studio with producer J-Trx and group Mannish Mania:
