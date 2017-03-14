LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Props for SmackDown Promo, Fans on AJ Styles, Brie Bella Maternity Shoot Video, WWE Reads
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 1:22:20 AM
- Below is behind-the-scenes video from Brie Bella's recent maternity shoot. Brie and husband Daniel Bryan are expecting their first child together this spring, a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.



- While SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on SmackDown that he will be facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33, WWE is still going with the storyline of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan firing AJ earlier in the night. They have a new poll asking fans if AJ deserved to be fired by Bryan. As of this writing, 52% voted, "No, all is fair in the land of opportunity that is SmackDown." The rest voted, "Yes, AJ Styles' attack on Shane McMahon was heinous and the penalty had to be steep."

- Maryse is receiving props from fans on social media for her MizTV promo on Nikki Bella during last night's WWE SmackDown. As noted, Maryse and The Miz vs. Nikki and John Cena is now official for WrestleMania 33. She also received these props from Dolph Ziggler:




- WWE Coach Matt Bloom appeared with Darren Young, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daria Berenato, Mandy Rose and Babatunde Aiyegbusi for a WWE Reads event at Audubon Park Elementary School in Orlando on Tuesday. Below is a photo of the group:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Props for SmackDown Promo, Fans on AJ Styles, Brie Bella Maternity Shoot Video, WWE Reads

  • What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Dolph Ziggler Talks Brass Ring, Nikki Bella Shoot Preview

  • Kurt Angle Films at SmackDown, Post-Show Video of Shane McMahon, Fans on WWE 205 Live

  • The Rock on Possibly Being at WM 33, Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker Promo, American Alpha

  • Dean Ambrose Challenged, The Miz & Maryse on John Cena & Nikki Bella, Fans on SmackDown

  • Why David Otunga and Mauro Ranallo Missed SmackDown, Finn Balor - Riddick Moss, Curt Hawkins

  • Several New Matches Confirmed for WrestleMania 33, Updated Card

  • WWE RAW Viewership Delayed, The Rock - Ballers Teaser, "Bella Brains" Video, WWE Stock

  • WWE HOF Induction Nixed?, Stephanie McMahon Gaming with Xavier Woods, WWE Stars Visit Hospital

  • Kurt Angle Talks WWE HOF (Video), Triple H Says Goodbye to Arena (Photos), The Undertaker




    		•