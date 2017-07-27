Posted in:
WWE
Promo for WWE NXT Tag Team Debuting, Update on Thea Trinidad's Name, Johnny Gargano
By Marc Middleton
Jul 27, 2017 - 1:19:39 PM
- Below is the latest promo for "The Street Profits" Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, who will be coming to WWE NXT TV soon.
VIDEO
- As noted, next week's NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano's return to the ring in a match against Raul Mendoza. Gargano tweeted the following on his next chapter beginning:
- WWE has confirmed that Thea Trinidad's new name in NXT is Zelina Vega, not Zolita Vega as previously reported. Vega appeared in a segment on last night's show to warn No Way Jose that he lit a fire under Andrade "Cien" Almas that he will not be able to dance around. Below is video from that segment:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
