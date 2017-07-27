LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Promo for WWE NXT Tag Team Debuting, Update on Thea Trinidad's Name, Johnny Gargano
By Marc Middleton
Jul 27, 2017 - 1:19:39 PM
- Below is the latest promo for "The Street Profits" Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, who will be coming to WWE NXT TV soon.



- As noted, next week's NXT episode will feature Johnny Gargano's return to the ring in a match against Raul Mendoza. Gargano tweeted the following on his next chapter beginning:




- WWE has confirmed that Thea Trinidad's new name in NXT is Zelina Vega, not Zolita Vega as previously reported. Vega appeared in a segment on last night's show to warn No Way Jose that he lit a fire under Andrade "Cien" Almas that he will not be able to dance around. Below is video from that segment:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Braun Strowman Reportedly Apologizes to Karen Jarrett After Scene at Bar In Nashville

  • WWE PC Crew Sings to Triple H (Video), Fans on The Revival, RAW Slow Motion Video

  • Kurt Angle First Look Promo, Drew McIntyre on Bobby Roode, WWE Immortals Update

  • Triple H's Birthday, Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe This Weekend, Jeff Hardy's Ink

  • Main Roster Superstars Going to WWE NXT?, News on a Possible Superstar Shakeup

  • RAW Brawl In Slow Motion, Fans on New Total Divas Cast Members, Bobby Roode, Aliyah

  • Promo for WWE NXT Tag Team Debuting, Update on Thea Trinidad's Name, Johnny Gargano

  • Hideo Itami on Attacking Kassius Ohno, Former TNA KO Debuts on NXT, Next Week's NXT

  • Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count After Today's Earnings Report

  • Details on the WWE 2K18 Collector's Edition with John Cena




    		•