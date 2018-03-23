Promo for Ricochet In WWE NXT, Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano, Takeover VIP Tickets

Posterboard: $2.00 Ticket: $25.00 Finally punching atProjectCiampa in the face after 10 months: ... PRICELESS. This is only the beginning.. I promise. pic.twitter.com/YuVoCWhmDa

Only an absolute coward attacks a man from behind.



This is completely unacceptable atWWENXT and atRealKingRegal.



I am the single greatest talent in the history of this company. I shouldn't have to worry about fans attacking me at my place of work. pic.twitter.com/OKEuoFg7x5