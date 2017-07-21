LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Promo for New WWE NXT Tag Team, Drew McIntyre Earns Title Shot, Next Week's NXT
By Marc Middleton
Jul 21, 2017 - 12:10:11 PM
- As seen below, WWE NXT began airing vignettes for "The Street Profits" Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford this week:



- Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami has been announced for next week's NXT episode.

- This week's NXT main event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Killian Dain to earn a shot from NXT Champion Bobby Roode at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Below is post-match video of Drew calling out Roode. Drew says this is no longer Roode's NXT and he is coming for the title.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

