Promo for Monday's RAW MizTV Segment, The Hype Bros on WWE HIAC, Tyler Breeze

- Below is a preview for Monday's WWE RAW with Sheamus and Cesaro on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. As noted, the segment will likely set up The Shield's reunion at WWE TLC as The Miz & The Bar vs. Roman Reigns & RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose is expected.
By Marc Middleton
Oct 4, 2017 - 11:21:43 AM
- As noted, Breezango will bring back their Fashion Files segment at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday. The segment was scheduled to return on last night's SmackDown. Tyler Breeze tweeted the following on the return of the segment:
- Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder tweeted the following on their Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show match against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable on Sunday:
