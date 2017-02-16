Posted in: WWE Promo for Kassius Ohno's WWE NXT Return, Match for Next Week's NXT, Fans on WWE Shows
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2017 - 2:28:03 AM
- WWE NXT began airing promos for Kassius Ohno's return on last night's show, as seen below. We noted before that Triple H has announced Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the February 22nd tapings from the University of Central Florida.
- This Fallout video from this week's NXT features WWE UK competitor Pete Dunne talking to Dasha Fuentes about making a name for himself in the company. Dunne, who will face Mark Andrews next Wednesday night, is interrupted by NXT General Manager William Regal. Regal says making a name for himself is good but the way he acted in Blackpool won't fly in NXT.
- As seen below, 60% of fans on Twitter gave last night's NXT a thumbs up with over 1200 votes while 56% of fans gave this week's 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2900 votes and 75% of fans gave SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3300 votes.