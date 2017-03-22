LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Private Paige Leaks Discussed During Backstage Meeting at Monday's WWE RAW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 22, 2017 - 12:48:44 AM
We noted before that Paige was the apparent victim of a hack on Friday as some of her private photos and videos were leaked online.

There was a closed-door meeting backstage at Monday's RAW in Brooklyn to discuss the matter, according to PWInsider. Vince McMahon, Triple H, officials from Talent Relations and others were present.

On a related note, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company will not be taking action against Paige or Xavier Woods. Meltzer added that the company will just wait for the situation to blow over but if it doesn't, some sort of action could be taken if a sponsor or someone else prominent complains.

