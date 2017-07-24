LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Preview for Tonight's "Table For 3", AJ Styles - WWE Battleground Note, Kurt Angle
By Marc Middleton
Jul 24, 2017 - 4:07:40 PM
- Below is video from tonight's new "Table For 3" on the WWE Network with Corey Graves, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Lita:



- WWE Network will air a thirty-minute First Look at WWE's "Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection" DVD this Thursday night at 10pm EST.

- AJ Styles waited around in the ring to sell the loss to new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens last night at Battleground. As seen in the fan tweet below, AJ hung around into the segment with The Singh Brothers and Jinder Mahal.




  Preview for Tonight's "Table For 3", AJ Styles - WWE Battleground Note, Kurt Angle

