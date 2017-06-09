

Potential New Theme For Seth Rollins Released This Week on iTunes

Jun 9, 2017 - 3:57:04 PM



Jun 9, 2017 - 3:57:04 PM



Today marked the official release of Downstait's new cover of the Seth Rollins theme music. As rumored earlier in the year, Rollins may begin using it in the near future. The Architect has praised the song on social media.



Thanks to long-time LOP contributor, TimR, for information.



Check out our cover of @WWERollins' entrance theme, #RedesignRebuildReclaim!https://t.co/yd9CYLoS80 pic.twitter.com/V0num79u3M — Downstait (@DownstaitBand) June 9, 2017







(Doc's Notes - It is generally regarded that Rollins is among the crop of WWE stars who got the raw end of the deal with WWE music earlier in the decade and that his theme pales in comparison to the music created for the NXT classes of 2014 and onward, so this is a welcome addition to his presentation. Like Batista's switch to the rock cover of his 2002-early 2005 theme, the Downstait cover just gives the Rollins theme a little something extra)



