Posted in: WWE
Potential New Theme For Seth Rollins Released This Week on iTunes
By The Doc
Jun 9, 2017 - 3:57:04 PM


Today marked the official release of Downstait's new cover of the Seth Rollins theme music. As rumored earlier in the year, Rollins may begin using it in the near future. The Architect has praised the song on social media.

Thanks to long-time LOP contributor, TimR, for information.

