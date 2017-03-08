LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Post-WrestleMania Feuds Advertised, Fans on The Rock Wrestling Again, Women's Day
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2017 - 4:48:16 PM
- WWE posted this video of WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita main eventing RAW to celebrate International Women's Day. Several WWE Superstars have also tweeted to celebrate the day.




- WWE has a new poll asking fans who The Rock should wrestle if he had one more match - John Cena, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Randy Orton, Triple H, WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose or other. As of this writing, 22% went with Styles while 14% voted for The Undertaker, 13% for Triple H, 12% for Lesnar, 12% for Goldberg, 12% for Reigns, 5% for Cena, 4% for Orton and 3% for other.

- Several interesting matches, including Finn Balor vs. Rusev, have been announced for the first post-WrestleMania 33 WWE live event, which will take place on April 14th at The Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the announced card:

* Finn Balor vs. Rusev
* Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn
* Big Show vs. Jinder Mahal
* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
* Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens
* Rich Swann vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville
* Sasha Banks & RAW Women's Champion Bayley vs. Nia Jax & Charlotte
* The New Day vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

