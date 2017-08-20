LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Post-Takeover Videos of Adam Cole and Crew, Reactions from WWE Superstars
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 2:26:55 PM


As noted, former ROH Champion Adam Cole made his WWE NXT debut at "Takeover: Brooklyn III" as he attacked new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre following his main event win over Bobby Roode. Cole triple teamed McIntyre with former ROH Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, who attacked new NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY after their win over The Authors of Pain earlier in the night.

WWE posted the video above of the former ROH champions leaving the ring after Takeover went off the air. McIntyre can also be seen, stumbling out of the ring and to the back.

WWE also posted this video of the three walking through the back as they exit the Barclays Center. They do not offer any comments to the camera.



Below are some WWE reactions to the big closing segment at Takeover:






















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Title Change on Tonight's WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SUMMERSLAM 8/20/17

  • Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Pre-show Note, Alexa Bliss Warns Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal

  • Baron Corbin on Getting Revenge Tonight (Video), Natalya on Naomi (Video), Matt Hardy

  • Samoa Joe on Tonight's Big Match (Video), Big Show Arrives, SummerSlam - Brooklyn

  • The Miz on His SummerSlam Match (Video), Alexa Bliss on Being Super Excited, Byron Saxton

  • Asuka on What's Next (Video), Killian Dain on SAnitY's Title Win, Nick Miller

  • Triple H Congratulates Asuka (Photo), Bobby Roode Reacts (Video), Paul Ellering

  • Stephanie McMahon Watches Takeover (Photos), Aleister Black's Entrance, Triple H

  • Post-Takeover Videos of Adam Cole and Crew, Reactions from WWE Superstars




    		•