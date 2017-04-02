LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Post-Takeover Bobby Roode Video, AJ Styles on Tonight's Big Match, Triple H and Stephanie
By Marc Middleton
Apr 2, 2017 - 3:15:31 PM
- As seen below, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon played "Know Your Spouse" on ESPN SportsCenter this week to promote WrestleMania 33:



- Below is video of WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode talking to Kayla Braxton after his win over Shinsuke Nakamura at "Takeover: Orlando" last night. Roode brags about what he has done for NXT in the past year and says he will continue to take the brand to new levels for days and weeks and months to come.



- AJ Styles tweeted the following to hype tonight's WrestleMania 33 match against Shane McMahon:




