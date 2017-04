Post-Takeover Bobby Roode Video, AJ Styles on Tonight's Big Match, Triple H and Stephanie

I made my @WrestleMania debut last year & I stole the show. This year I'm not just putting on a show.



I'm gonna beat up Shane McMahon. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 2, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As seen below, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon played "Know Your Spouse" on ESPN SportsCenter this week to promote WrestleMania 33:- Below is video of WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode talking to Kayla Braxton after his win over Shinsuke Nakamura at "Takeover: Orlando" last night. Roode brags about what he has done for NXT in the past year and says he will continue to take the brand to new levels for days and weeks and months to come.- AJ Styles tweeted the following to hype tonight's WrestleMania 33 match against Shane McMahon: