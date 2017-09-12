LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Post-Surgery Update on Mick Foley, WWE SmackDown Superstar Back on the Road This Week
By Marc Middleton
Sep 12, 2017 - 1:25:45 AM
- Primo Colon is back on the road with WWE this week, according to PWInsider.

It was reported back in early July that the SmackDown Superstar was set to undergo surgery after suffering a knee injury. No word yet on if The Colons will work tonight's SmackDown in Las Vegas but we will keep you updated.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley had his right knee replaced on Monday. Foley tweeted the following after the operation:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Nikki Bella - RAW Update, Triple H Speaks at The MYC (Video), Goldust on Bray Wyatt

  • Mae Young Classic Bonus Match (Video), What Happened After RAW, Jason Jordan on Roman Reigns

  • WWE Confirms Asuka's Brand (Video), Nikki Bella Backstage at RAW (Video), Next Week's RAW

  • 9/11 Tribute on RAW (Video), Chris Jericho on USA Network Show Tonight, Sin City SmackDown

  • John Cena Makes Wellness Policy Jab, Dash Wilder on Main Event, Chad Gable on Jason Jordan

  • Post-Surgery Update on Mick Foley, WWE SmackDown Superstar Back on the Road This Week

  • Dolph Ziggler on Being Re-Introduced, WWE Tribute to The Troops Update, Erick Rowan

  • Kevin Owens on Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho on Conor McGregor - WWE (Video), Summer Rae

  • The Miz and Maryse Announce First Child on Tonight's WWE RAW (Video)

  • WWE Hypes MYC Finale, AJ Styles - Tye Dillinger Exchange, The Usos - CFO$ Video



    		•