Post-Surgery Update on Madusa, WWE Stars as Animated Holiday Characters (Video), Matt Hardy

2 week post op visit to #Dr.Palumbo the man the Dr. ! I had staples the first time this time he used glue and what a big difference. Everything is checking out GREAT! A few tight muscles and tendons but to be expected for a revision Partial of only 5 months to a total knee. Very blessed for my friend Judi taking me to the doctors and the great staff at Mr. Palumbo‘s 🙏🏻💗

Dec 20, 2017