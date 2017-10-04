LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Post-Surgery Update on Jeff Hardy, Titus O'Neil Hosting Homecoming Event, SmackDown Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Oct 4, 2017 - 6:30:06 PM
- Below are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Denver:



- As noted, Jeff Hardy underwent successful surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff on Tueday. WWE has confirmed the successful operation but they have not provided a timetable for his return yet. PWInsider notes that Hardy is expected to be out of action for 6-9 months, which goes with previous reports on some Superstars being out of action for 7 months with similar injuries. Hardy's status for WrestleMania 34 is still up in the air as he was originally expected to be out until early May 2018.

- Titus O'Neil will be hosting the University of Florida's Gator Growl homecoming this weekend in Gainesville, FL. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is the main performer scheduled to be there. Titus posted the following on planning the festivities for the weekend:




