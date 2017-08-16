LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Post-SummerSlam Notes, WWE Stars Host Rally (Photos), Akira Tozawa's Title Plates
By Marc Middleton
Aug 16, 2017 - 11:40:27 AM
- WWE posted this video of new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa getting his custom plates added to the title. As noted, Tozawa won the title from Neville on Monday's RAW in Boston but will defend it in Neville's rematch at Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.



- Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Street Fight plus a match with free agent John Cena is being advertised for next Monday's post-SummerSlam WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. SmackDown will take place from the same arena the next night and advertised locally for that show is Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. These are likely the dark main events. These dark main events were changed in the last week as the arena previously had Reigns vs. Strowman and Samoa Joe vs. Wyatt plus Corbin vs. Nakamura and Orton & Styles vs. Owens & Mahal advertised. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is still not being advertised for the post-SummerSlam RAW but he is scheduled for the August 28th RAW from Memphis.

- Nia Jax, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Bayley, Charly Caruso and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior held an anti-bullying rally at the Boys & Girls Club of Kips Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Below are some photos from the event:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Match Confirmed for the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show

  • WWE Announces Australian TV Deal, Seth Rollins - Dean Ambrose Video, Cedric Alexander

  • Jinder Mahal on Baron Corbin (Video), Tonight's Go-Home WWE NXT Episode, Breezango

  • What Happened After WWE Tapings, WWE Cruiserweight Injured?, The Usos on The New Day

  • Next Week's WWE 205 Live, Sasha Banks Trains with Former TNA Star, Natalya on Naomi (Video)

  • Lana - Tamina Update, SmackDown Dark Match, The New Day - SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre

  • Post-SummerSlam Notes, WWE Stars Host Rally (Photos), Akira Tozawa's Title Plates

  • Seth Rollins Talks Mayweather vs. McGregor (Video), WWE Stars Visit Yankee Stadium

  • IGN Announces First 47 Playable Superstars for WWE 2K18 (Video)

  • Baron Corbin Cashes In His Money In the Bank Briefcase on SmackDown (Photos, Videos)




    		•