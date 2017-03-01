LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Post-SmackDown Update on the WWE Title and WrestleMania 33, AJ Styles, Fans on SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Mar 1, 2017 - 1:07:53 AM
- As noted, AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Bray Wyatt on this week's SmackDown. However, AJ vs. Wyatt has not been confirmed for WrestleMania 33 because Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton later turned on Wyatt and announced that he's coming for Wyatt and the title at WrestleMania 33. For what it's worth, SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan mentioned on Talking Smack that they do not have a #1 contender right now.

Styles later appeared on Talking Smack to tell Bryan and Shane McMahon to make the right decision in regards to the WrestleMania main event. Shane said they have a lot to discuss but AJ insisted he's wrestling Wyatt in the main event of WrestleMania. Shane told Renee that they have a lot of work to do when asked about making a decision on the match. Video from AJ's appearance on Talking Smack can be seen below.




- As seen below, 77% of fans on Twitter gave this week's SmackDown a thumbs up with over 3900 votes:




