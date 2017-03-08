LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Post-SmackDown Storyline Update on Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton In Slo-Mo
By Marc Middleton
Mar 8, 2017 - 2:27:42 AM
- Below is slow motion video from this week's WWE SmackDown main event that saw Randy Orton defeat AJ Styles to earn a shot against WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33:



- As noted, rumored WrestleMania 33 opponents Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose furthered their feud on this week's SmackDown as Corbin sneak attacked Ambrose backstage, punishing him with a pipe and a forklift. WWE noted on TV that Ambrose was taken to a local medical facility after suffering from bruised ribs and more. WWE posted this storyline update on Ambrose after the show, noting that he jumped out of the ambulance en route to the hospital and that he may have been coughing up blood.

INDIANAPOLIS – Following an attack by Baron Corbin during tonight's SmackDown LIVE, Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose was taken to a local medical facility with bruised and potentially broken ribs.

UPDATE (10:15 p.m. ET): While en route to the medical facility, Ambrose reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and started heading back to the Bankers Life Fieldhouse on foot. Stay with WWE.com for more on this developing story.

In a brutal backstage assault, Corbin attacked the champion with a steel pipe and crushed him under a forklift. Ambrose reportedly had difficulty breathing, and rumors indicate that he was coughing up blood.


