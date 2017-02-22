LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Post-SmackDown Nikki Bella Video, WWE Network Collections, Fans on Biggest & Baddest
By Marc Middleton
Feb 22, 2017 - 11:40:58 AM
- As seen on last night's WWE SmackDown, the Falls Count Anywhere match between Nikki Bella and Natalya ended when Maryse attacked Nikki with a pole, allowing Natalya to get the win. This was done to help build to Nikki and John Cena vs. Maryse and The Miz at WrestleMania 33. In the Fallout video below, Nikki seems to be in pain as she's checked on by a trainer after the attack from Maryse.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans the biggest and baddest current WWE Superstar - Big Show, Brock Lesnar, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman or The Undertaker. As of this writing, 44% went with Braun while 25% went with Lesnar, 19% for Taker, 10% for Corbin and 2% for Show.

- The running WWE Network Collection on 2017 WWE Hall of Famers will be updated this Friday at 10am EST with four episodes on Diamond Dallas Page. A new Collection on WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 79, will also be uploaded on Friday at 10am EST.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • The Rock on Calling CM Punk at RAW, WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Brie Bella Video

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Slow Motion SmackDown Video, Rob Van Dam - CelebVM

  • Alexa Bliss Gets Her Side Plates (Video), New WWE Network Features, Super Calo

  • Post-SmackDown Nikki Bella Video, WWE Network Collections, Fans on Biggest & Baddest

  • Big Match and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE SmackDown

  • Alexa Bliss Post-SmackDown Video, American Alpha - Breezango, Fans on WWE 205 Live

  • Austin Aries WWE 205 Live Debut Promo, Alexa Bliss on ESPN, Fans on SmackDown

  • Mick Foley on Tonight's SmackDown Finish, Naomi Reacts to Relinquishing Her Title, RAW

  • SmackDown Dark Match, Daniel Bryan on Getting Back to His Best (Video), Tye Dillinger

  • WWE RAW Top 10, Emma Taunts Bayley with Magazine Feature, Fans on WWE Eras




    		•