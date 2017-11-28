LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Possible WWE US Title Match (Video), Ruby Riot Reveals Stable Name (Video), AJ Styles
By Marc Middleton
Nov 28, 2017 - 10:05:36 PM
- It looks like the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view may see WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin defend against Bobby Roode. Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Roode issue a challenge to Corbin but Corbin turned him down. Below is video from that segment:



- Tonight's SmackDown also saw WWE Champion AJ Styles defeat The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, despite a pre-match attack from Jinder Mahal. Styles tweeted the following after the match and commented on his upcoming match with Jinder at WWE Clash of Champions:




- Ruby Riot revealed on tonight's SmackDown that her stable with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan will be called The Riott Squad. The trio later defeated Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair after Natalya walked out on her partners. As seen below, Naomi was stretchered out after being double teamed by Liv and Logan.



















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • What Happened After WWE 205 Live, Hideo Itami on His 205 Live Debut, The New Day

  • The Hype Bros React, WWE Confirms Fatal 4 Way Participants, AJ Styles - Jinder Mahal

  • Possible WWE US Title Match (Video), Ruby Riot Reveals Stable Name (Video), AJ Styles

  • The Hype Bros Split Up (Video), Tonight's SmackDown Dark Match, Kalisto - WWE 205 Live

  • Updates on the Situation Between David Otunga and Jennifer Hudson

  • Matt Hardy on His RAW Angle, Alternate Footage from SmackDown Debuts, WWE Stock

  • WWE Announces Book About The New Day, Natalya on Another Title Rematch, RAW Top 10

  • The Miz & Maryse Total Divas Preview, WWE RAW Social Score, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

  • WWE Hypes Hideo Itami - 205 Live, WWE Stars Attend March of Dimes Event (Photos), Total Divas

  • Possible Names for Cruiserweight Fatal 4 Way, Cathy Kelley Previews SmackDown, Tag Title Match



    		•