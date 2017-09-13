LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Possible WWE US Title Match, The Usos on Their Loss, Triple H, GLOW Cast - MYC Video
By Marc Middleton
Sep 13, 2017 - 6:46:03 AM
- Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze on the red carpet at The Mae Young Classic with the cast of the "GLOW" series from Netflix, including former WWE and TNA star Kia Stevens (Kharma, Awesome Kong), who Blayze says she's always wanted to wrestle.



- ESPNW spoke with Triple H, WWE Coach Sara Amato and others to promote The Mae Young Classic at this link. Triple H commented on how the women's division has grown since the "#GiveDivasAChance" hashtag campaign in 2015:

"They went from being afterthoughts to being 30-minute ironman matches and stealing the show at every TakeOver event and taking their rightful place. It was amazing to watch that transformation."

- The match has not bee confirmed by WWE but Baron Corbin mentioned on last night's WWE SmackDown that he will be facing WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in the US Title Open Challenge on next Tuesday's show in Oakland, CA. This week's SmackDown saw AJ retain over Tye Dillinger. Corbin tried to interfere in that match but beat down both AJ and Dillinger after the match.

- As noted, The New Day defeated The Usos to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on last night's Sin City SmackDown from Las Vegas. The brothers tweeted the following after the loss:




