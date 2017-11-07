LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Possible WWE Survivor Series Match, Brock Lesnar's Return, Pete Dunne's RAW Debut
By Marc Middleton
Nov 7, 2017 - 12:10:51 PM


- WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne made his RAW debut on last night's show from Manchester, England. He defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in a non-title match. Above and below are videos from the debut.



- WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will make his return to TV on next week's Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from Atlanta. Reigns has been out of action for several weeks with the viral infection that went around the locker room. With The New Day interfering in last night's RAW main event, leading to Cesaro & Sheamus taking the RAW Tag Team Titles from Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, it appears The Shield will face The New Day in another RAW vs. SmackDown match at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view.

- WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been confirmed for next week's Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW from Atlanta. Lesnar's Survivor Series opponent, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, and other SmackDown Superstars will likely be appearing as well.







