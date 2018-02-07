LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Possible WWE Fastlane Match, Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Mark Andrews - WWE 205 Live
By Marc Middleton
Feb 7, 2018 - 11:50:53 AM
- As noted, the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament will continue next week with Mark Andrews vs. Akira Tozawa and Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak. Below is a look at Andrews with comments from the WWE UK Superstar.



- The following matches and segments were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* SAnitY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era
* Heavy Machinery vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss
* Johnny Gargano speaks
* Bianca Belair vs. a local enhancement talent

- It looks like Randy Orton vs. WWE United States Champion Randy Orton may be taking place at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in March. Orton returned to SmackDown on last night's show and delivered RKOs to Roode, Rusev and Aiden English after Rusev lost a title match to Roode. Below is video from the return:




