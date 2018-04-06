





Possible UFC Opponents for Brock Lesnar, CM Punk's Second UFC Opponent Confirmed

Apr 6, 2018 - 12:25:31 PM



Apr 6, 2018



UFC President Dana White confirmed to TMZ Sports that CM Punk's second MMA fight will be against Mike "The Truth" Jackson. Video from the interview is above. Like Punk, Jackson has a MMA record of 0 wins and 1 loss.



There's no official word yet on when Punk vs. Jackson will take place but as noted before, Punk indicated on Twitter that his second fight will take place on Saturday, June 9th at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago. The former WWE Champion lost his MMA debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016, quickly losing by submission in the first round.



White also talked more about WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returning to UFC. As noted, White appeared on Fox Sports earlier this week and stated that The Beast is returning to the Octagon. He said, "Yeah, Brock Lesnar's coming back. I don't know when but yes he is."



"I don't know, we've got to see how the heavyweight division plays out," White said when asked who Lesnar might face in his return fight. "Stipe Miocic is fighting Daniel Cormier and after that fight happens, we'll have a better idea of what we do with Brock."



It could be late 2018 or early 2019 before Lesnar returns to the Octagon as the Cormier vs. Miocic fight that White referenced is scheduled for UFC 226 on July 7th. Dana also agreed that people would love to see Lesnar vs. Francis Ngannou.



Lesnar's WWE contract is set to expire after his match with Roman Reigns on Sunday at WrestleMania 34. WWE officials have been trying to sign him to a new deal we don't know if that's going to happen.



