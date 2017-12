Tis’ the season! And make someone smile by GETTING YOUR OWN PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM ME!! #motivate someone to have a great #newyear wish someone a #happyholiday ! You CUSTOMIZE IT and I say it! Love doing this for my fans! So exciting for me to touch others lives! Book me

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As noted, Hideo Itami will make his main roster debut on next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode from Newark, NJ. Below is the latest vignette for Itami's arrival:- There's speculation on free agent John Cena possibly challenging WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns when he returns to RAW on the December 25th Christmas episode from Chicago as Cena vs. Reigns is currently booked for some of the RAW live events on the annual holiday tour. Cena is currently scheduled to work a Triple Threat with Jinder Mahal and WWE Champion AJ Styles at the December 30th SmackDown live event in Tampa, FL.- Dana Brooke has teamed with the BookCameo.com website to offer personalized video messages for fans this Christmas season. The messages can be ordered for $30 at this link . Dana wrote the following on the offer: