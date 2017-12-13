LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Possible Title Match for John Cena, Hideo Itami - WWE 205 Live Debut Promo, Dana Brooke
By Marc Middleton
Dec 13, 2017 - 11:03:00 AM
- As noted, Hideo Itami will make his main roster debut on next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode from Newark, NJ. Below is the latest vignette for Itami's arrival:



- There's speculation on free agent John Cena possibly challenging WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns when he returns to RAW on the December 25th Christmas episode from Chicago as Cena vs. Reigns is currently booked for some of the RAW live events on the annual holiday tour. Cena is currently scheduled to work a Triple Threat with Jinder Mahal and WWE Champion AJ Styles at the December 30th SmackDown live event in Tampa, FL.

- Dana Brooke has teamed with the BookCameo.com website to offer personalized video messages for fans this Christmas season. The messages can be ordered for $30 at this link. Dana wrote the following on the offer:

Tis’ the season! And make someone smile by GETTING YOUR OWN PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM ME!! #motivate someone to have a great #newyear wish someone a #happyholiday ! You CUSTOMIZE IT and I say it! Love doing this for my fans! So exciting for me to touch others lives! Book me
https://www.bookcameo.com/ashasebera_danabrooke
#danabrooke #bookme #cameo #bookcameo #shoutout #personalizedgifts #shoutouts #wwe #raw #perfecfgift #motivateothers





